A Canonsburg man faces a fine after airport security found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag Monday morning.
According to a press release issued by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), an officer saw the gun in an X-ray machine at Pittsburgh International Airport. Officials found it was a 9mm handgun loaded with 11 bullets.
A TSA spokesperson declined to identify the individual, stating they have a policy against sharing passenger names.
The man faces a “stiff federal financial civil penalty,” according to the release. The penalty for carrying weapons to an airport checkpoint can be up to $15,000.
TSA clarified they will issue a civil citation, but that the man was not arrested as a result of the incident.
Allegheny County police did not respond to a request for comment prior to Monday’s deadline. It was not immediately clear if criminal charges will be filed.
“We are starting to see the makings of an epidemic of guns showing up at our airport,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, in the release. “Our officers are doing a tremendous job staying vigilant while screening travelers during this peak summer travel period. This was the 22nd gun we have stopped here at Pittsburgh so far this year.”
According to TSA, passengers can travel with firearms only in checked baggage, provided they are unloaded and locked in a hard-sided case.
