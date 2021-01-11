An Ohio man died Monday when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while he worked on his disabled rig alongside Interstate 70 in Fallowfield Township.
The Washington County coroner's office said John Marvin Isenberg III, 33, of Toronto, was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m. at the scene of the accident on I-70 east.
The cause and manner of Isenberg's death were pending an investigation, Coroner Tim Warco said.
The 7:20 a.m. accident closed the eastbound lanes of travel for three hours at the north ramp to the Mon-Fayette Expressway, state police said.