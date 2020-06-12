Generic car crash 2
A trucker was killed early today when his rig crashed at a construction site on Interstate 70 east at the south junction to Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.

State police said Phillip A. Keesling, 60, of Straughn, Ind., died after his tractor-trailer failed to negotiate a left curve at exit 21 about 1:05 a.m.

The truck crashed through a sign, traveled into a construction zone and struck a metal pole before going over an overpass sidewall, where it overturned, police said.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said the victim was pronounced dead at 3:09 a.m. at the scene. The cause and manner of death are pending an investigation.

