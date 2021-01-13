A Virginia trucker has been charged with homicide by vehicle after his rig struck and killed a man working on his stranded vehicle Monday on Interstate 70 in Fallowfield Township.
Hosea Holcomb IV, 27, of Emporia, also was charged by state police with leaving the scene after his tractor-trailer struck John Marvin Isenberg III, 33, of Toronto, Ohio, who died at the scene, court records show.
Holcomb was taken into custody during a traffic stop more than 11 miles east of the accident scene at the highway’s north ramp to the Mon-Fayette Expressway.
Holcomb told police he looked in his rear view mirror after veering into the berm of I-70 east about 7:20 a.m. and continued driving after seeing no damages.
A witness to the accident told police he called emergency services to report the truck Holcomb was driving for erratic driving, charging documents indicate. The witness also gave police the license plate information on Holcomb’s truck.
Holcomb allegedly confessed to only having five hours of sleep prior to the accident, and that he needed to stop earlier for a 45-minute power nap.
He also was charged with causing a fatal accident, speeding and careless and reckless driving.
District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent Holcomb to Washington County jail without bond.