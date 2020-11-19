A concrete truck from Judson Wiley & Sons Inc. driving down South College Street in Washington Wednesday afternoon struck the railroad trestle near East Railroad Street. The impact pulled the concrete mixer off the truck, leaving it in the middle of the roadway underneath the trestle. Washington police at the scene said no one was injured during the incident. Police said they will contact the railroad company to investigate if any structural damage was done to the trestle.
Truck strikes railroad trestle in Washington
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
