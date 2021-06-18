A truck driver escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 70 East in Buffalo Township.
According to Washington County Department of Public Safety interim director Ryan Frazee, fire departments were dispatched about 5:45 a.m. for a tractor-trailer roll-over near the 12 mile marker.
Upon their arrival, the driver was out of the truck and uninjured, Frazee said. The driver apparently struck a trailer-mounted sign in the shoulder of the right lane before traveling up an embankment and rolling over the guardrail and hillside, Frazee said. The driver was hauling wire shelving racks, which spilled onto the hillside.
Frazee said the county’s hazardous materials team was dispatched along with North Franklin, Claysville and Taylorstown fire departments, state police and a state Department of Transportation crew. He said traffic was slowed in that area, but I-70 east was not closed.