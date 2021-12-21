A pickup truck damaged two parked vehicles following a two-vehicle accident at Jefferson and Hall avenues about 9:15 a.m. Monday in Washington. The truck went over a curb and landed on top of two vehicles parked in the Washington Post Office parking lot. The vehicles belonged to mail carriers. The woman driving the pickup truck was taken to Washington Hospital for evaluation, but did not appear to be seriously injured, according to the Washington Fire Department. The other vehicle was stopped in the middle of the intersection.

