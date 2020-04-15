A tractor-trailer hauling a full load of paper towels caught fire Tuesday night on Interstate 70.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at about 10:30 p.m. The truck was in the westbound lanes near the Dunningsville exit in Somerset Township.
Fallowfield Fire Company Chief Anthony Fleming said the truck's brakes overheated and caught fire. The driver was not injured.
According to Fleming, firefighters were at the scene until about 3 a.m. removing paper towels to cool off hot spots in the trailer.
Bentleyville, Ellsworth, Valley Inn and North Belle Vernon fire departments also responded to the fire.