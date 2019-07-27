A man was taken to a nearby hospital after he crashed his truck into a wetlands area of the Carmichaels Golf Club.
Police and firefighters from Cumberland Township responded to the scene about 9:30 a.m. off Route 88. Police said the driver, whose name was not released, apparently left Route 88, traveled down the golf course and crashed into a swampy, area with tall grass.
The boat he was towing then struck the back of the pickup truck.
The man, whose license plate indicated that he was a Purple Heart veteran, was taken to a hospital by ambulance for evaluation. Police said that they were unaware of any injuries he sustained from the crash.
Frank Ricco, the owner of the golf club, said that since he took it over in 1989, he’s never had something like this happen, or “at least not to this extent.”
“Thank God no one was hurt,” he said. “He was lucky he missed all those trees, too,” Ricco said.
Though some golfers on the course did witness the crash, Ricco said he’s glad no golfers were in that area or close enough to have been hurt during the incident. He also said there didn’t seem to be any damage to the course.