Transitional Paths to Independent Living is offering training in mental health first-aid for members of the public who are interested in attending the classes.
The two-day classes – which include a light breakfast and light lunch – occur on an ongoing basis. Participants are able to share their experiences if they’d like. The classes are aimed at helping people to understand those in crisis and people with mental health diagnoses.
Various options are available to meet people’s time constraints.
The sessions are in the first of two years. The Washington-based nonprofit is conducting them through a $50,000 grant from the Staunton Farm Foundation.
Locations vary. Call trainer Carol Jones at 724-223-5115 for more information.