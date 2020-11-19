Voices for Independence and Transitional Paths to Independent Living (TRPIL) handed out tote bags containing all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal, along with blankets, sanitizer and other types of personal protective equipment on Wednesday. Any of their consumers or clients enrolled in their programs were able to pick up a bag with canned items such as cranberries, green beans and corn, along with boxed stuffing, bagged mashed potatoes and turkey breasts. It’s the first year TRPIL has provided the service.

