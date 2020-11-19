Voices for Independence and Transitional Paths to Independent Living (TRPIL) handed out tote bags containing all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal, along with blankets, sanitizer and other types of personal protective equipment on Wednesday. Any of their consumers or clients enrolled in their programs were able to pick up a bag with canned items such as cranberries, green beans and corn, along with boxed stuffing, bagged mashed potatoes and turkey breasts. It’s the first year TRPIL has provided the service.
TRPIL distributes Thanksgiving bags
Katie Anderson
Staff Writer
