As it prepares to finalize its merger with a similar group and continues renovations on a new headquarters in Washington, Transitional Paths to Independent Living is forming a new committee to help it raise money.
Also known as TRPIL, the local nonprofit said Monday it was forming a Capital Campaign Cabinet of 12 members. The group also said it expects to move its staff into the former YWCA building on East Maiden Street within the near future as it finishes up the first phase of the $9 million project of turning the nine-decade-old, 27,000-square-foot structure into its new facility.
The members of the new panel are:
- John Lovelace, president, UPMC for You, chair;
- Geraldine Jones, president, California University of Pennsylvania;
- Mike Huwar, president, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania;
- Sarah Perry, community engagement manager, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania;
- Ed Shea, vice president, BABB, Inc.;
- Susan Key, partner, Peacock Keller;
- Bracken Burns, South Strabane Township supervisor and former Washington County commissioner;
- Ivana Liberatore, owner, Ivana Liberatore and Associates;
- Attila Domos, athlete and musician;
- Ed Morascyzk, attorney, Morascyzk, Stopperich, and Associates;
- Randy Durr, regional external affairs manager, First Energy/West Penn Power;
- Christina Kramer, community relations specialist, Range Resources.
TRPIL announced last year it was merging with Voices for Independence. Like TRPIL, the Erie-based nonprofit advocates and provides services for people with disabilities. The groups expect to complete that process by the summer.