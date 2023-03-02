STATE POLICE

The state police trooper who was drunk when he crashed his state-issued SUV into a pickup truck parked at a North Strabane fire station made nearly $150,000 in salary while on restricted duty for 16 months as he waited for his case to be adjudicated.

Trooper Jeffrey Alan Tihey was paid $141,159 over 34 biweekly pay periods spanning from the September 2021 incident until just before he was sentenced Jan. 26 to serve a year on probation for the DUI case, according to an open records request made by the Observer-Reporter newspaper.

