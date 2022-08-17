ARDEN – There have been a lot of events at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in its 68-year history, but its executive director and CEO Scott Becker pointed out Monday afternoon that it has never had a “topping off” ceremony.
That can now be checked off the list, as the last piece of structural steel for the museum’s 21,000-square-foot education and welcome center was put in place before a group of invited guests. Due to open next summer, the facility will have interactive exhibits, classrooms, space for events and a store. The center is the centerpiece of the expansion of the museum’s east campus that is also set to have a brick-paved Trolley Street, a family play area and gazebo and improved parking facilities.
Ed Morascyzk, president of the museum’s board, called it “a special day for the Trolley Museum.”
“Today is a landmark day in the history of the museum,” Morascyzk added. “It’s an important step in its long history. ...It’s not your grandfather’s trolley museum.”
Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman called the museum as “a huge asset” for the community.
Ground was broken for the center in May 2021, and the museum is continuing to raise the remaining $1 million to open it. All told, more than $14 million was raised from corporations, foundations and individuals to build the center. Estimates from the Pennsylvania Economy League of Greater Pittsburgh project that it will add $10 million to the region’s economy and create 116 jobs.
