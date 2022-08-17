ARDEN – There have been a lot of events at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in its 68-year history, but its executive director and CEO Scott Becker pointed out Monday afternoon that it has never had a “topping off” ceremony.

That can now be checked off the list, as the last piece of structural steel for the museum’s 21,000-square-foot education and welcome center was put in place before a group of invited guests. Due to open next summer, the facility will have interactive exhibits, classrooms, space for events and a store. The center is the centerpiece of the expansion of the museum’s east campus that is also set to have a brick-paved Trolley Street, a family play area and gazebo and improved parking facilities.

Tags

Staff Writer

Brad Hundt came to the Observer-Reporter in 1998 after stints at newspapers in Georgia and Michigan. He serves as editorial page editor, and has covered the arts and entertainment and worked as a municipal beat reporter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In