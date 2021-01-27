Trinity West Elementary School was among the 59 elementary, middle, and high schools across Pennsylvania that was awarded a competitive grant for the purchase of new food service equipment for cafeterias.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced Tuesday that more than $875,000 in competitive grants was distributed.
Trinity West received $38,412 for the purchase of a gas commercial oven.
“Research has shown that when students have access to nutritious meals, their focus, energy, and overall performance in school increases,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “The grants awarded by the department will provide schools with equipment and other resources needed to enhance and improve their ability to provide students with the essential meals they need to learn and grow.”
Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Schools use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.