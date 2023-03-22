EIGHTY FOUR – On a recent Thursday afternoon, half a dozen Trinity High School students hovered around an X-ray machine as Dr. Tegan Fuller, a veterinarian at Washington Area Humane Society, pointed out the enlarged heart of a 16-year-old Chihuahua that had succumbed to congestive heart failure.

Meanwhile, six classmates sat in on a vaccination clinic, where vet techs were administering shots to dogs and cats. Later in the day, the students observed a surgery and watched dog trainer Elissa Weimer, owner of Paw and Order Dog Training, conduct behavior assessments with shelter dogs.

