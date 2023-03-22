EIGHTY FOUR – On a recent Thursday afternoon, half a dozen Trinity High School students hovered around an X-ray machine as Dr. Tegan Fuller, a veterinarian at Washington Area Humane Society, pointed out the enlarged heart of a 16-year-old Chihuahua that had succumbed to congestive heart failure.
Meanwhile, six classmates sat in on a vaccination clinic, where vet techs were administering shots to dogs and cats. Later in the day, the students observed a surgery and watched dog trainer Elissa Weimer, owner of Paw and Order Dog Training, conduct behavior assessments with shelter dogs.
The outing was more than just a field trip.
The students are part of Trinity High School’s veterinary technology Career Pathways program, one of nine career pathway options offered in an effort to prepare students for college or careers after high school.
The program aims to help students develop knowledge and skills related to a field of study they want to pursue after they graduate from high school, and to create strong partnerships with post-high school institutions and employers.
“The (Career Pathways) programs provide a unique experience for kids in public education. We’re trying to provide kids with hands-on learning experience for a career they’re considering,” said Zack Zebrasky, assistant principal at Trinity High School. “It’s a great experience for kids to be able to work in that track or pathway and determine if they want to continue in that pathway. It’s all about providing options and opportunities for the kids.”
The school’s Career Pathways include four agriculture and horticulture programs, along with business and accounting, child care and support services management, sports medicine and rehabilitation therapy, power motor sports, and vet tech.
In all, 288 students in grades 9 through 12, including 50 in the vet tech program, are enrolled in the nine career pathways programs.
At the conclusion of the three-year program, students will be able to take the NOCTI exam, which provides industry certification. Students in the vet tech program can pursue careers ranging from a veterinary assistant, vet tech, groomer and kennel assistant to an animal nutritionist, zoologist, veterinary pharmaceuticals/salesperson, or marine biologist.
Trinity High School has articulation agreements with colleges and universities for its Career Pathways programs – for the vet tech program, the school has agreements with Penn West California University, which will recognize credits toward either an associate or bachelor’s degree.
The Career Pathways programs give students relevant and valuable skills and experience that help them prepare for their future, Zebrasky said.
Trinity Area School District Director of Curriculum Dr. Constance DeMore Savine said the Career Pathways program aligns with the district’s mission “to give students as many real-life authentic experiences as possible all through school, particularly in high school once they have at least identified a direction.”
“A lot of times you have to be immersed in a textbook to get a foundation, but the real learning comes when you’re doing,” said DeMore Savine.
The school district anticipates receiving a $90,000 Local Share Account grant that it will use to purchase a second state-of-the-art Anatomage Table, a 3D, dissection table that enhances students’ understanding of anatomy.
The current life-size digital dissection table – loaded with four dissectible human cadavers, reconstructed in 3D models, and thousands of case studies – is used in tech vet, sports medicine, AP anatomy, and other courses. The new table will include animal cadavers.
Kelly Proudfit, director of the Washington Area Humane Society, said the vet tech program is a win-win for the shelter and the students in the program.
“There is a shortage of vet techs – and every other position in the animal care industry. It’s been an ongoing crisis trying to get qualified people since COVID, so anything we can do to spark an interest in young people and get them on-site and say, ‘Oh, yeah, this is kind of cool,’” said Proudfit. “Vet techs wear a lot of hats; it’s not a boring job. This give the kids a little idea about what it’s like to work at a shelter, and you see a lot of stuff you might not see in a vet office. It broadens their knowledge.”
DeMore Savine acknowledged the business and community partnerships that have bolstered the Career Pathways programs.
“Our partnerships with businesses and universities have shaped the design of these fantastic programs. With input from local leaders, scholars, and forward thinkers, we are able to carve career pathways and afford our students practical, realistic learning opportunities in authentic contexts,” said DeMore Savine. “Students graduate from the TASD’s programs knowing exactly how to work in their chosen field, and those who want to attend a post-secondary institution are fully prepared for the coursework. We are so fortunate to bring these incredible opportunities to our kids.”
