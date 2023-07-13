Laboratory Elementary School

Mike Jones/Observer-Reporter

The Trinity Area School District is planning to sell the former Laboratory Elementary School building and 3.7-acre property to Kelsall Properties LLC.

Trinity Area School District is poised to sell the former Laboratory Elementary School, pending court approval.

The school board in May voted unanimously to begin to sell the building and 3.7-acre property to Kelsall Properties LLC, conditional on approval by the Washington County Court of Common Pleas. The selling price is $200,000.

