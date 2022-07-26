TRINITY ADMINISTRATION

Trinity Area School District administration building

Trinity Area School District will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Wednesday regarding the construction of a new intermediate school and renovations at the middle school.

The school board last week voted to approve a new revised maximum project cost of $72,017,177 and a maximum building construction cost of $39,541,674.

