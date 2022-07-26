Trinity Area School District will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Wednesday regarding the construction of a new intermediate school and renovations at the middle school.
The school board last week voted to approve a new revised maximum project cost of $72,017,177 and a maximum building construction cost of $39,541,674.
The school district is building a new intermediate school on the Trinity Middle School campus and is renovating the middle school.
The project initially was estimated to cost $62 million, but inflation in the cost of materials and other factors resulted in the bids submitted to the district to exceed an 8% threshold permitted by state law.
During the hearing, school officials will detail the specific factors that led to the cost increase for construction and renovation.
The public is invited to attend and to offer comments regarding the construction project. The hearing will be held in the board meeting room in the administration offices.
