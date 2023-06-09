Trinity Area High School will graduate 255 students at 5:15 p.m. Friday, June 9, at the high school.
Speaking will be valedictorians Owen Baker, Kristina Bozek, Aiden DeWalt, Hannah Eisiminger, Rayne Elling, Rylee Elling, Brett Phillips, Emma Riddell, Paige Keener, Eden Williamson; salutatorian Ellen McIlvaine, and honor graduate Selah Taggart.
Baker, son of Cara and Brian Baker, was the student body president, founder-president of the Trinity Investment Club and three-year varsity soccer player. Baker will study finance and business information systems in the University of Pittsburgh’s business program.
Bozek, daughter of Lori and Jim Bozek, was a member of the National Honor Society, an AP Scholar and Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete, and four-year varsity letterman and captain of the tennis team. She will major in human biology and play softball at Central Connecticut State University.
DeWalt, son of Kandi and Thomas DeWalt, was a member of the National Honor Society, co-president of the German Club and formatting and design editor of the school’s Literary Journal. He plans to major in marine biology on the pre-med track at the University of Pittsburgh.
Eisiminger, daughter of Dyann and Robert Eisiminger, was a member of the National Honor Society, co-editor-in-chief of the Istoria Literary Journal and feature editor of The Hiller newspaper who won the Kirk Moninger Dedication Award for community service and involvement. She will study neuroscience in the pre-med track at the University of Virginia.
Rayne and Rylee Elling are twin daughters of Julie and David Elling. Rayne will major in computer science, while Rylee plans to study business analytics, both at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.
Keener, daughter of Jacki and Ron Keener, was a National Honor Society and Tri-M Music Honor Society member who served as soprano section leader of the chamber choir and was part of the Shirley Tempos A Capella Troupe. Keener will major in sociocultural anthropology at Boston University.
Phillips, son of Susan and Scott Phillips, was a member of the National Honor Society, varsity swim team captain, and recipient of the National School Orchestra Award. He was a member of the Pittsburgh Youth Philharmonic Orchestra and will attend the University of Richmond, pre-med track, this fall.
Riddell, daughter of Karry and Pete Riddell, was secretary of the National Honor Society, section editor of the Literary Journal, editor-in-chief and sports editor of The Hiller. Riddell will study biomedical engineering at Drexel University.
Williamson, daughter of Brenda and Michael Williamson, was a National Honor Society and Academic League member, two-time team captain of the girls varsity basketball team and co-founder of the Trout in the Classroom Club who was named Tri-County Athletic Directors Association Female Scholar Athlete of the Year. She will study pre-health and play basketball at New York University.
McIlvaine, daughter of Jill and Andrew McIlvaine, was a member of the National Honor Society, member of the Future Teachers of America Club and Student Council class president. She belonged to the Palmetto Dunes Turtle Trackers and played varsity soccer. She will study computer science at Wake Forest University.
Taggart, daughter of Heidi and Chad Taggart, was a member of the National Honor and National Art Honor societies and recipient of the Kirk C. Moninger NHS Award for dedication and academic qualities. She was on the tennis team and a member of the Spanish Club. Taggart will attend a Spanish immersion school this summer, and then study medicine at Universidad Francisco Marroquin in Guatemala.
