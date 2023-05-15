The sixth-grade class at Trinity Middle School has designed a township flag for South Strabane. All 246 students contributed ideas and symbols recognizing the history of mining and farming in the region. Township Supervisor Bob Weber helped coordinate the project, and Dennis Makel, South Strabane’s solicitor, funded it. Trinity teachers Ron Tarquinio and Darlene Biernesser led the flag project to help introduce students to civics and local government. The flag will fly outside South Strabane’s municipal building. Sixth-graders Bianca Sunseri, Cece Bristor, Max Phillips and Barron Sunseri hold the new flag.
