Trinity Middle School has been recognized as a Common Sense School by a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children and families navigate in today’s world of media and technology.
The middle school was recognized by Common Sense Education for demonstrating a commitment to preparing students to use technology responsibly, while preparing them for the perils that exist online, such as cyberbullying and loss of privacy.
“Common Sense Media Education is something that every child needs because technology and the misuse of technology is just infiltrating our schools, and social media and the effects it has on our students is never-ending,” said assistant middle school principal Lindsay Benzenhoefer, who addressed the school board about the program during Thursday’s agenda meeting.
Middle school teachers underwent training and received certification through Common Sense, and the program was rolled out earlier this school year.
Common Sense takes a whole-community approach to creating a culture of digital citizenship.
Not only is it incorporated into all aspects of school – the guidance department uses mindfulness and coping mechanism apps, for example – but teachers are posting and tweeting information and resources available to parents and the community, such as how to set parent controls on Netflix.
“(Netflix) doesn’t have anything to do with educational process here, but the things students are watching do tend to filter into the classroom,” said Benzenhoefer. “It’s been extremely valuable.”
Trinity Middle School has been using Common Sense Education’s resources to teach tangible skills related to internet safety, protecting online reputations and personal privacy, managing online relationships and media literacy.
The free K–12 curriculum is used in classrooms across all 50 states, in more than 65,000 schools by more than 750,000 educators.
The district plans to roll out the curriculum at the elementary schools and high school.
In other business Thursday, the board accepted with regret the resignation of Director of Fiscal Services Matthew Howard, effective April 22.
The board also voted to seek candidates for the position and to appoint Taylor Hott as acting director of fiscal services and board secretary at a prorated salary of $80,000 effective March 30, until the position is filled.