Trinity Area School District’s police force will now carry stun guns.
The purchase of the devices was included in the 2019-20 general fund budget.
The stun guns will serve as a nonlethal weapon for the district’s seven-member police department. Each officer also carries a gun.
In another matter, the board also appointed its newest member. James Knapp was sworn in at the beginning of Thursday’s voting meeting.
Knapp replaces longtime board member Kerrin McIlvaine, whose resignation was accepted earlier in the meeting, and will fill out her term, which ends in December.
Knapp has served on the board previously and is on the ballot for November’s election.
The board thanked McIlvaine, who also has served as vice president, for her service.
Director Frances Eates was appointed vice president.