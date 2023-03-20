Trinity earns Child Hunger Heroes Award

Karen Mansfield/Observer-Reporter

Linda Malinowski, right, of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Child Nutrition Outreach Team, presents Trinity Area School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Lucas and Food Service Director Nicolle Pleil with the Child Hunger Hero Award. Trinity was one of 10 school districts and organizations in Southwestern Pennsylvania to earn the gold award for its efforts to combat food insecurity among its student population. The school district was recognized for its outstanding contributions in a variety of child nutrition programs.

