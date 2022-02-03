A Trinity Middle School student is facing criminal charges after bringing an unloaded hand gun to school on Monday.
According to Trinity Area School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Lucas, the student brought a pistol into the building in the morning, before classes began.
Students alerted teachers and the school police officer, who was on-site, that a student had a weapon.
The police officer searched the student’s bags and confiscated the pistol by 7:50 a.m.
Lucas said a preliminary investigation showed the student hadn’t intended to threaten or harm anyone.
In a letter sent to parents, Lucas wrote, “This is a violation of law; criminal charges will be brought, in addition to school imposed disciplinary measures,” in accordance with the district’s zero-tolerance policy regarding bringing guns on to campus.
Lucas said the district is “extremely thankful for our students’ vigilance in reporting the incident, as well as our staff members’ prompt response.”
Lucas encouraged parents to discuss gun safety with their children, and to make sure weapons in the home are secured at all times.
“Also, we ask that you discuss this incident with your child and emphasize the importance of informing you or a staff member immediately upon learning of any potential threat,” Lucas wrote. “Let’s continue to work together to keep our students and staff safe and secure.”