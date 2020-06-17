Trinity High School is among 42 high schools in Pennsylvania that have received Governor’s Civic Engagement Awards (GCEA) for registering to vote 4,035 eligible students in the 2019-20 school year.
Nearly 160 schools participated in the program.
The GCEA program encourages Pennsylvania high school students to participate in elections by voting, organizing voter registration drives and volunteering as poll workers. Students are eligible to register if they are 18 years of age on or before the date of the next primary, special, municipal or general election.
During the 2019-20 school year, which was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, two-and-a-half times more schools participated, and nearly twice as many schools won awards than last year.
“Pennsylvania students are civic-minded and care about the future of their communities,” Pedro A. Rivera, the commonwealth’s education secretary, said in a news release. “Registering to vote is a critical step to having their voices heard, and I’m proud that so many students are prepared to exercise their right to vote.”