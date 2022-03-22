A group of Trinity High School students has started a fundraiser to support humanitarian aid in war-torn Ukraine.
On Tuesday, the students kicked off Operation Sunflower, a two-week drive where each classroom will collect monetary donations in a jar.
At the end of the collection period, the teacher whose classroom collects the most money will wear a tutu for a school day.
High school principal Joe Dunn is proud of the students for undertaking and participating in a project to help besieged Ukrainians.
“This is scary. Let’s do something positive,” said Dunn, whose brother-in-law, Ed Jones, is a part of the nonprofit called Operation Sunflower, which provides food and other critical supplies to Ukrainians trapped inside the country.
Trinity junior Anna Johnson said she felt driven to get involved because of the horror of what’s happening and a connection she has with a former Ukrainian exchange student, Yuliya Pryplotska, who in 2017 spent a year living with a Canonsburg family, where she attended Canon-McMillan High School.
Pryplotska grew close with Johnson’s mother, Natalie Johnson, a business education teacher at Canon-McMillan High School, and the two have kept in touch since then.
Pryplotska, along with her parents, who are both doctors, have decided to stay in Ukraine to help with the war efforts, Anna Johnson said.
They are assisting internally displaced Ukrainians, even welcoming several into their home in Rohatyn, about one hour and 20 minutes from Lviv, the western Ukrainian city that has become a refuge for people fleeing Russia’s assaults.
“I know that if I was in their situation, I would want people to help me,” said Johnson. “I love helping people, and this is a way that we can make a difference.”
Johnson communicates at least once a day via Instagram with Pryplotska, a student at Kyiv Polytechnical University who returned home when shelling began around the capital city.
“She says that right now she feels as safe as she possibly can,” said Johnson. “She and her family will stay until things get out of hand.”
Johnson said Operation Sunflower offers students the opportunity to care for others.
“We’re going to do great things with the fundraiser,” said Johnson. “Even though we are so far away, we can have an impact.”