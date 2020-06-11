Trinity High School will hold commencement for 225 seniors June 12 at the high school campus.
Student speakers addressing the Class of 2020 will be valedictorians Ann Kozak, Elliott Salvatori, Alison Spadaro, Carson White and Nancy Xiao; salutatorian Jonathan Brodak, and honor graduate Elizabeth Cowden.
Kozak is the daughter of Bob and Judy Kozak of Washington. Among her awards are: Carson Scholar; Challenge Program Award for Academic Excellence; Washington Area Federal Credit Union Scholarship; Ron Matthews Memorial Award in Chemistry; Dr. Joseph J. Jacobs Global Scholarship; and Clyde J. Tracanna/Washington Rotary Scholarship.
She was Student Council president; Speech and Debate co-captain; student school board representative; STEAM Team captain; Trinity Leadership Committee president; a member of the National Honor Society, Peer Jury and Math League, and participated in Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science.
She will study pharmacy at the University of Pittsburgh.
Salvatori is the son of Kurt Salvatori of Canonsburg and Tamara Salvatori of Washington. He received the Italian-American Cultural and Heritage Society of Washington County Scholarship. He was captain of the boys soccer and tennis teams, Mock Trial Team co-captain and student body treasurer.
He will study computer engineering at Pennsylvania State University.
Spadaro is the daughter of John and Patti Spadaro of Washington. She received the National Merit Scholar Award and the University of Texas at Dallas National Merit Scholarship, which covers full tuition and expenses.
She was marching band drum major, orchestra concertmaster, Academic League captain and Mock Trial Team co-captain.
She will major in physics with a focus on astrophysics at the University of Texas at Dallas.
White is the son of Corinne and Craig White of Washington. He was an AP Scholar with Distinction, Math League top scorer, a member of the STEAM Team, attended speech and debate state competition, participated in Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science and ran track and field.
He will major in computer science at the University of Pittsburgh.
Xiao is the daughter of Yuan Zheng Xiao and Chen Fen Wu of Washington. Among her awards were the Washington Symphony Young Artist Competition winner; Trinity Math League Award, and Gold Key Scholastic Western Pennsylvania winner. Among her activities were Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science; STEAM; National Honor Society; newspaper staff; National Art Society; and Math League.
She will attend the University of Pittsburgh.
Brodak is the son of Stacey and Joseph Brodak. Among his awards and scholarship were AP Scholar with Distinction; Social Studies Department Award; and Allegheny College Merit Scholarship. He was features editor on the newspaper staff; historian for the National Honor Society; played cello in the orchestra, was co-editor-in-chief of the literary journal, and was a member of the German Club.
He will study evolutionary biology in the Honors College at Allegheny College.
Cowden is the daughter of Sarah and Matthew Cowden of Washington. She received the Honor Graduate Award and Dean’s Scholarship at the College of Wooster. Among her activities were chamber choir, varsity tennis and Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science.
She will major in biology on a pre-medicine track at the College of Wooster.