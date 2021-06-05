Trinity High School graduated 265 students at commencement ceremonies Friday on the high school campus.
Valedictorians were Isabella Carney, Megan Geer, Lucas Jones, Emma Malinak, John Trapuzzano, Kyle VonScio, and Brett Wrubleski.
Selected as salutatorians were Skylar Clawson and Benjamin Kozak.
Ashley Durig was named honor graduate.
Carney is the daughter of Michael and Rebekah Carney of Washington. She was a member of JROTC, where she was S1 captain, a member of the Raider team, drill team, and captain of the academic team; and a member of the Math League, STEAM Team and National Honor Society. She was a student council representative, participated in the Perry Outreach Program and the Westinghouse Science Honors Institute. Carney was a member of the girls’ volleyball team and played TWIST softball. She plans to attend the University of Virginia, where she will major in nursing and pursue a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.
Geer is the daughter of Todd and Lynn Geer of Washington. She was a member of the National Honor Society, orchestra, Computer Science Club, Friends of Rachel Club, and Ski Club, and a student council representative. She was also a member of the girls lacrosse team. She plans to attend West Virginia University, where she will pursue a dual major of computer science and biometric systems engineering.
Jones is the son of Samuel and Ruth-Ann Jones of Washington. He was a member of Tri-M Music National Honor Society, played cello in the orchestra, was a member of the National Honor Society, German Club, and was co-captain of the ultimate frisbee team. Jones will attend Case Western Reserve University.
Malinak is the daughter of Steve Malinak of McMurray and Christa Malinak of Washington. She was president of the student council, vice president of the National Honor Society, co-editor-in-chief and news editor of the Hiller newspaper, principal viola in the orchestra, and a representative of the Trinity Leadership Committee. She will attend Washington & Lee University in the fall.
Trapuzzano is the son of John Trapuzzano of Venetia and Pattie Wymer of Washington. He was president of the National Honor Society, student council, student body president, a member of the Math League and Hiller HOSA. He was also a member of the basketball team. He plans to attend college.
VonScio is the son of Kevin and Marcy VonScio of Washington. He was a member of the National Honor Society and German Club, and was a member of the baseball and soccer teams. VonScio was accepted into the Williams Honors College at the University of Akron, where he will major in chemical engineering specializing in polymer science and engineering.
Wrubleski is the son of Charles and Michelle Wrubleski of Washington. Wrubleski was president of the German Club, a member of the National Honor Society, German National Honor Society, and Math League. He was captain of the track team and was also an Eagle Scout. Wrubleski will attend Rochester Institute of Technology where he will pursue a degree in engineering.
Clawson is the daughter of Don and Kelly Clawson of Washington. She was historian for the National Honor Society, a student council representative, and student body treasurer. She was captain of the cheerleading team and a competitive cheerleader, and a member of the tennis team. Clawson also was a member of the Math League, Ski Club, and prom committee. She will attend Ohio State University and major in political science and public policy analysis, while following a pre-law track.
Kozak is the son of Bob and Judy Kozak of Washington. He was vice president of student council, captain of the Math League, Academic League varsity captain, and varsity basketball statistician. He will attend the University of Delaware Honors College to study chemical engineering.
Durig is the daughter of Suzette and Jarrod Durig of Washington. She was captain of the girl’s basketball team. Durig was director of public relations for the Future Teachers of America Club and a member of the National Honor Society. Durig will attend Grove City College to pursue a degree in secondary math education and play basketball.