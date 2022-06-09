Trinity North Elementary School recently celebrated a successful book reading challenge with a Dunk the Principal and Staff assembly. Trinity North Principal Dr. Sam Demian set a goal for students to read 6,000 books during the month of March. Students far exceeded the goal, reading 7,994 books. The Wild Thing from the Washington Wild Things baseball team also attended the event and brought prizes.
Trinity dunk tank
Karen Mansfield
Staff writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 12