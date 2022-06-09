Trinity North Elementary School recently celebrated a successful book reading challenge with a Dunk the Principal and Staff assembly. Trinity North Principal Dr. Sam Demian set a goal for students to read 6,000 books during the month of March. Students far exceeded the goal, reading 7,994 books. The Wild Thing from the Washington Wild Things baseball team also attended the event and brought prizes.

