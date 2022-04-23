Trinity Area and Canon-McMillan school districts have been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
Trinity and Canon-Mac are among 118 school districts in Pennsylvania and 738 across the country to earn the distinction in 2022.
“Our music educators at Trinity are dynamic and our students are benefitting exponentially. My biggest concern is how to accommodate the large increase in student interest, and that is such a great problem to have,” said Lindsay Benzenhoefer, Trinity Middle School principal. “I can’t wait to see how the program continues to grow and positively affect our students.”
Now in its 23rd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
This year’s awards program was designed to celebrate schools and districts adapting, innovating, and persevering in the face of change.
“Music educators, administrators, and communities truly rallied to support and sustain music education through a period of intense change and adaptation. These districts and schools persevered in serving their students and communities and assured that music education was part of curriculum offerings,” said Mary Luehrsen, executive director of The NAMM Foundation.
Trinity High School music teacher Matthew Komula said he believes music class is important to the overall development of all students, “whether it is playing an instrument or singing.”
Research into music education continues to demonstrate there are educational, cognitive, and social skills benefits for children who participate in music.
Komula also noted the impact music has on enriching students’ lives and education with lifelong benefits.