Members of the Trinity Area School District administration and school board, along with Trinity students, gathered last week for a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site of the new Trinity Intermediate School, which will house students in grades four through six. Construction of the intermediate school is part of a $72.3 million construction and renovation project that includes renovations at Trinity Middle School. Construction on the new intermediate building is underway.

