After a three-year hiatus, Trinity Area School District’s districtwide art show returned to Trinity High School, bigger and better than ever.
Student art featuring work of students from kindergarten through 12th grade was on display Friday and Saturday.
The pieces on display included a variety of media, including drawings, paintings, ceramics, photography, and stop motion film. The show also included a teachers’ exhibit featuring works by faculty members.
Throughout the interactive art show, art teachers and high school art students led pottery, jewelry-making and screen printing sessions in the high school art studios. Face painting also was available.
“It’s extremely exciting. The kids worked hard all year round, and it’s great to display their work,” said Lauren Kirkpatrick, art teacher at Trinity North and Trinity West elementary schools. “We’re excited about getting the community involved, and to host a show where the community gets an opportunity to see what talented artists we have in the Trinity Area School District.”
Also during the art show, the school district sold salsa to raise funds for aid to Ukraine.