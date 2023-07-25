TRINITY ADMINISTRATION

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Trinity Area School District administration building

Trinity School Board earlier this month approved a bond issue not to exceed $23 million to complete construction of the new intermediate school, renovations to Trinity Middle School, an improvement project at Trinity West Elementary School, and other projects.

The bulk of the bond, which is to be paid back over 30 years, will be used for completing the intermediate school construction. The school, which will house fourth- and fifth-graders, will be built on the Trinity Middle School campus.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription