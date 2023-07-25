Trinity School Board earlier this month approved a bond issue not to exceed $23 million to complete construction of the new intermediate school, renovations to Trinity Middle School, an improvement project at Trinity West Elementary School, and other projects.
The bulk of the bond, which is to be paid back over 30 years, will be used for completing the intermediate school construction. The school, which will house fourth- and fifth-graders, will be built on the Trinity Middle School campus.
Additional capital improvements, including completion of a high school paving project, roof repair at the middle school natatorium, and replacement of the press box at Trinity High School Football Field, are included in the issue.
Taylor Hott, Trinity Area School District’s Director of Fiscal Services, said the construction and renovation projects will cost an estimated $12 million more than the approximately $60 million project costs initially approved by the school board in November 2021.
In all, the middle school renovation and intermediate school addition, along with capital improvements, are now estimated to cost roughly $75 million.
The projects address student expansion and other issues, including outdated infrastructure.
