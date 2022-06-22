Trinity Area School Board last week adopted a final budget of $67,099,354 with a 0.58-mill property tax increase for the 2022-23 school year.
The millage rate will increase from 13.9 to 14.48 mills, with the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 paying an extra $53.
In another matter Thursday, directors accepted with regret the resignation of school board member James Knapp, effective May 21.
Members of the board voted 5-2 to appoint Molly Hott to fill Knapp’s position and complete his term, which ends December 2023.
Knapp, who recently retired as a school counselor at a school district in Allegheny County, had served on the school board from 2008 to 2011, and from 2019 until his resignation.
Dr. Michael Lucas, superintendent, thanked Knapp for his service to the school district.
“He dedicated many, many hours to the school district, and the students and the district benefited from the expertise he brought as a school counselor,” said Lucas.
In another move, the board hired Kathy McConnell-Miller as Title IX Coordinator of Athletic Programs.
Lucas said the new position was created to address students’ mental health and to increase their participation in sports and extracurriculars.
“Actively engaged students are typically healthier and happier,” Lucas wrote in an email.
Lucas noted the district recently hired two school counselors and a social worker to ensure therapeutic support services are available to Trinity students.
Additionally, he said, “we reimagined Coach McConnell’s role.
“Recognizing the connection among students’ physical health, emotional well-being, and academic success, (McConnell-Miller) will strive to increase students’ involvement in athletics and extracurriculars,” Lucas wrote.
McConnell-Miller will arrange opportunities for students in grades kindergarten through 12 to participate in programs like intramurals, support groups, and clubs to help them feel connected to the school community.
McConnell-Miller, the girls head basketball coach, also will serve as assistant athletic director. The school board approved a five-year contract with an annual salary of $65,000.