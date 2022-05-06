This week marks National Teacher Appreciation Week, and local schools took the time to celebrate educators across Southwestern Pennsylvania.
In Burgettstown Area School District, teachers were surprised with a treat each day. On Monday, teachers received a thank-you “goodie bag.”
Tuesday was “Nacho Average Teacher Day,” where nachos were provided for teachers in the lounges.
On Wednesday, administrators delivered muffins accompanied with a note, “Muffin better than a great teacher.”
Thursday, the student council provided teachers with a pizza lunch, and Friday’s plans include a bagel bar breakfast.
“Burgettstown Area School District acknowledges that the pandemic has placed an insurmountable toll on our staff, students and community members,” said Melissa Ferencuha, assistant to the superintendent, noting the challenges teachers and staff faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is evident each day of the dedication, hard work and determination of our educators. This year more than ever we wanted to show our resounding appreciation to our teachers.”
Jefferson-Morgan School District, Greene County, too, has dedicated the week to honoring and recognizing its teachers.
In addition to providing lunch and breakfast for educators, administrators are covering teachers’ classes to provide them with some free time.
Student council provided cupcakes and other treats.
The school district encouraged students, parents, and community members to say a kind word, write a positive note, or e-mail a teacher to show appreciation for their efforts.
Since 1984, the national Parent Teacher Association has designated one week in May as Teacher Appreciation Week, a special time to honor those who lend their passion and skills to educating children.
National Teacher Day began in 1953 when former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt proposed that Congress set aside a day to acknowledge the work of educators.
“Teachers have one of the most important professions in the world. They know how to bring out the best in all of our students and have a daily impact on their lives,” said Brandon Robinson, middle-high school principal and assistant superintendent at Jefferson-Morgan. “Everyone can remember their favorite teacher to this day because of the impact teachers have on students every single day.”