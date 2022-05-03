The homicide trial for the Monongahela Township man accused of shooting and killing another man more than three years ago is set to begin at the Greene County Courthouse this morning following jury selection Monday.
Anthony Williams King is accused of using a shotgun to kill 23-year-old William Lawrence Worry III inside King’s residence at 145 Alicia Main St. near Greensboro in February 2019.
King, 24, is facing trial on felony charges of homicide and aggravated assault, along with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.
Investigators said Worry and Alicia Pressacco, who was King’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of Worry’s two children, went to King’s house to pick up some of her belongings after she had moved out a few days earlier. Pressacco and another woman, Melissa Lindsay, were moving items out after King agreed for them to come over. But the women needed help moving a children’s play house from the residence and asked Worry to come inside to assist them.
Worry picked up the playset and was attempting to walk it out the front door when state police investigators said King confronted him with a shotgun and shot him in the face. Worry, of Smithfield, Fayette County, died at the scene of the shooting in the early hours of Feb. 14, 2019.
King told investigators that he was afraid Worry was going to attack him and that the two had been arguing in the hallway, according to court documents.
King has been jailed without bond since his arrest shortly after the shooting.
The trial has been delayed while King asked for certain evidence to be withheld in court. He appealed to the state Superior Court, which denied his request in December, setting the stage for this week’s trial.
Opening arguments are set to begin at 9 a.m. today before President Judge Lou Dayich.