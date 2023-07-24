The one-act play of “The Trial of David Bradford” was performed Friday night and Saturday afternoon inside Courtroom No. 1 of the Washington County Courthouse. Actors portrayed a fictional trial against Bradford – who was one of the fiercest advocates of the Whiskey Rebellion – using a real courtroom as their stage with the audience seated in the gallery and jury box. Tickets sales from the two performances benefited the Washington County Bar Association and the Bradford House Historical Association.
Go to www.observer-reporter.com to view a slideshow of Friday night’s performance and reception with the cast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.