WashPA Outdoors is partnering with the Washington Business District Authority and city of Washington to host foresters from Penn State Extension and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for a Tree Tenders Workshop.
Those interested in increasing and maintaining the health of our community’s tree canopy are welcome to attend. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Washington City Hall. Cost is $10 and includes continental breakfast, lunch and tree tenders manual.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tree-tenders-training-tickets-80508678625/.
