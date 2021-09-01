The Washington County Treasurer’s office will be closed Sept. 10 to allow for the relocation to the first floor of 95 W. Beau St. (formerly Frick Credit Union).
The office will reopen to the public Sept. 13.
Updated: September 1, 2021 @ 12:51 am
