The Washington County treasurer’s office in Courthouse Square will remain closed to the public except by appointment, but Treasurer Tom Flickinger is making an exception for those who will be stalking antlerless deer.
“Because doe season will soon start, our doe hunters need access to the office to purchase their doe hunting license,” Flickinger said Thursday.
“To accommodate our hunters, the office will be open to them only from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.”
All other matters from the public will be handled by phone or appointment. Masks must be worn by all within the office at all times.
All county offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, for the Thanksgiving holiday.