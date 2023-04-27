news3.JPG

The Washington County treasurer’s office implemented in 2022 the ability for county real estate taxpayers to sign up for paperless notification and payment of their real estate tax bills.

Taxpayers may go online at the county’s website, www.co.washington.pa.us, go to department of the treasurer, and request an authorization code that will allow them to sign up for eNotice.

