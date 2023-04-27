The Washington County treasurer’s office implemented in 2022 the ability for county real estate taxpayers to sign up for paperless notification and payment of their real estate tax bills.
Taxpayers may go online at the county’s website, www.co.washington.pa.us, go to department of the treasurer, and request an authorization code that will allow them to sign up for eNotice.
The taxpayer will be emailed their current tax bill and a link through which to pay it online.
More than 2,775 taxpayers are registered users of the paperless system.
“We anticipate increasing numbers of taxpayers to sign up for the paperless service,” said Tom Flickinger, county treasurer. “These are our continuing efforts to offer the taxpayer easy ways to pay their real estate taxes and to reduce the cost to send, sort and process payments. I encourage everyone to sign up for eNotice.”
