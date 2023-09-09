The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, which honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War, traveled through Eighty Four in Washington County to Brownsville Area High School school on Friday morning.
The traveling wall and a 9/11 memorial wall that pays tribute to those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks will be displayed at the school through Tuesday morning. The public is invited to view the walls from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. this weekend and Monday, and there is no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.