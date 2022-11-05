A memorial honoring state Department of Transportation workers who have been killed while on the job will be on display next week in Washington County.
Five PennDOT employees from the local district’s coverage will be represented in the memorial, including Thomas Haragos, a PennDOT employee in Fayette County who was killed on Oct. 3, 1974.
Other local employees who were killed include Washington County employee Joseph Couch on Sept. 18, 1990; Westmoreland County PennDOT employees P. Patterson and Timothy Miller, on July 7, 1970 and Feb. 7, 1996, respectively; and Robert Queen, an employee of District 12, on Oct. 31, 1978. District 12 covers Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
According to PennDOT, 90 employees have been killed while working since 1970.
The traveling Worker’s Memorial will be displayed between Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Monday, Nov. 14, outside of the Washington County Maintenance Office, 170 Route 519 in Eighty Four. Each fallen employee is represented in the memorial by a reflective vest and hardhat mounted on a stand.
PennDOT welcomes the families of those local people who have died to contact Safety Press Officer Melissa Maczko at 724-439-7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov regarding the memorial.
A full list who those have been killed is available at penndot.pa.gov.
