DONORA – Mr. and Mrs. Peter Bunardzya were awaiting word in late June 1942 as to the manner of death of their son, who was the first World War II casualty from Donora during World War II.
Little did they know at the time that their son, Airman PFC Nicholas David Bunardzya, died while he and 18 others were being evacuated by heroes and their unarmed plane came under attack by the Japanese and crashed off the island of Java.
Part of his story is being told at the Donora Public Library as the town’s contribution to a traveling Sen. John Heinz History Center exhibit on World War II, which opened Saturday.
“It’s a way to draw attention to Donora,” said Donora Historical Society volunteer Mark Pawelec, referring to the reason his group is cohosting the exhibit.
“It’s a way to give back to the community,” Pawelec added.
The “We Can Do It! World War II” exhibit, which began its journey three years ago in Beaver County, will be at the library, 510 Meldon Ave., through April 7, along with a full schedule of events.
A highlight of those events will be an appearance at 2 p.m. April 5 by Judah Samet, who survived both the Holocaust and the Tree of Life mass shooting last year in Squirrel Hill.
Visitors will learn about the development of the Jeep, a uniquely American invention produced by the American Bantam Car Co. in Butler, and hear the stories behind Rosie the Riveter and the local Tuskegee Airmen whose contributions helped to turn the tide of the war, according to a History Center news release.
The center has a great partnership with Donora, which is the exhibit’s last stop, said History Center staff member Robert Stakeley.
He said the History Center selected Donora library’s basement for the exhibit because it has the space and it’s secure.
“They have a built-in audience,” Stakeley said.
The historical society’s contributions are upstairs as a way to draw people into the library, Pawelec said.
The June 29, 1942, front page of the Donora Herald-American above-the-fold announcement of Bunardzya’s death was framed and displayed in the library.
He was reported missing March 3 of that year, the newspaper reported. He had joined the Air Corps three months after graduating from Donora High School in 1938 and died in the Far East Theater.
His plane had just taken off when it came under attack, crashed into Roebuck Bay, broke apart and sank upon impact with the water, according to the 2014 book, “The Search That Never Was: The Untold Truth about the 1948-49 Search for World War II American Personnel Missing in Action in the South Pacific,” by J.L. Wright.
The exhibit is free and available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.