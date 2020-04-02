Several garbage collection companies in the region have made some changes to what they collect during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Hauling, the company that collects for the city of Washington and Canonsburg, temporarily suspended collection of bulk items and yard waste, and enforcing its rule that only properly bagged trash and contained recycling will be picked up.
“To protect the health and safety of our employees, we have reminded them that loose trash and cardboard, while never acceptable, can be especially dangerous during a contagious outbreak and will not be collected,” County Hauling spokesperson Ro Rozier said in an email.
She said that since trash collection is considered an essential business, the Belle Vernon-based company has continued “normal hours and schedules.”
“With the developing restrictions related to COVID-19 and the unknown impact that it may cause to our communities, we have taken a proactive approach to deal with the possible ramifications to the residents we serve while focusing on the health and safety of our staff.”
On its website, Waste Management posted an alert for all of its customers in Western Pennsylvania about temporarily suspending “non-essential” services, including bulk waste like appliances and furniture and yard waste. Waste Management also suspended spring and bulk cleanups.
“When the declarations of emergency and social distancing recommendations have been eased and Waste Management’s workforce returns to pre-pandemic levels, these services will be restarted,” the website states.
The website states that all trash “must be bagged and sealed and, wherever possible, placed in containers.” Loose items, including recycling left outside the bin, won’t be collected for the safety of the crews.
“We have been a part of this community for many years and know that together we will be resilient,” Waste Management posted on its website. “Thank you for your partnership during this critical time.”
Joe Eori, owner of Big’s Sanitation, also based in Belle Vernon, said he’s maintained full staff for the 20 municipalities his company serves in the Pittsburgh and Monongahela Valley region.
“There’s no need to cut any staff back,” he said in an interview Wednesday.
Big’s is still collecting bulk items and hasn’t made too many changes to the services in its contracts.
“There’s no need right now to stop those pickups,” he said. “All that’s going to do is leave a mess on the streets.”
Eori said should garbage collection be shut down amid the pandemic, things would quickly become “a mess and a health hazard.”
He said his collection crews have gloves and glasses, along with cleaning wipes for the cab.
“We are 100% for our men’s safety,”Eori said. “I’ve been a garbage man my whole life – it’s a dirty job. These guys do one hell of a job.”
The residents they serve, he said, have also done their part, making sure items are properly bagged and no loose trash is sitting on top of bags or cans. He said some residents have also left their collection crews gift cards or money as a thank you for doing their job during the pandemic.
“People are really appreciating the garbage men right now,” Eori said.
