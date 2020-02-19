A number of local fire departments were called to the closed Elrama Power Plant Tuesday when a commercial electric transformer caught fire outside the building.
Elrama Fire Chief Lenny Bailey said there were no injuries from the incident. He said it seemed workers had been disassembling equipment recently at the plant, which is located at 30 Duquesne Light Drive in Union Township.
The report was made about 3:30 p.m. Bailey said it took 20 or 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
“We just notified Washington County HAZMAT because there was oil that leaked out from the transformer” during the incident, Bailey added.
The plant, which is owned by Atlanta-based GenOn Energy Inc., closed in 2012.
Along with Elrama, fire crews from Finleyville, New Eagle and Jefferson Hills responded. Monongahela’s department was on standby at the Elrama station. Bentleyville firefighters were called to act as a rapid intervention team if needed.