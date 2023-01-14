A transformer that caught fire Friday morning in Burgettstown caused a power outage for about 1,500 residents.
The transformer caught fire at about 4:50 a.m., according to Washington County 911.
A transformer that caught fire Friday morning in Burgettstown caused a power outage for about 1,500 residents.
The transformer caught fire at about 4:50 a.m., according to Washington County 911.
Firefighters from Burgettstown Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene of the fire on Route 18 near the McDonald’s restaurant.
State police from the Pittsburgh barracks also responded.
Crews from First Energy Corp. worked through the morning to restore power, and by 9 a.m., power had been restored to much of the township. First Energy listed about 1,500 customers without service shortly before 7:30 a.m.
The company estimated power would be restored to all customers by 9:30 a.m.
Traffic was snarled as crews worked at the scene.
