A transformer explosion at Apria Healthcare in Cecil Township Wednesday morning led to the evacuation of the building.
First responders were called to 701 Technology Drive shortly after 9 a.m. The transformer was in the rear of the building. The damage was contained to the electrical equipment, and did not threaten the building.
Cecil Township fire Chief Noel McMullen said the transformer was in flames when they arrived.
West Penn Power also responded to the scene, and electricity to the building was cut off.
All three of Cecil Township’s volunteer departments, Lawrence, Muse and Cecil Fire companies, responded. They were assisted by fire departments from Canonsburg, Peters Township and North Strabane Township.
McMullen said the reason for the large response was because the initial calls indicated the building itself was on fire.
“For a building of this size, we have multiple fire departments coming,” McMullen said.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. An email to Apria Healthcare inquiring when the building would resume operations was not returned Wednesday.
