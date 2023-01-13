Potential political candidates are invited to a candidate training later this month.
The training will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25, at the Washington County Democratic Committee office, 23 E Wheeling St., Washington. The training will cover how to get on the ballot and best practices for running a local campaign. In addition, local elected officials will share their experiences and how they won their seats.
