Traffic will be shifted overnight on Interstate 79 southbound in Cecil Township beginning tonight.
Crews will begin the traffic shift starting around 8 p.m. and will be finished setting the pattern by 6 a.m. Friday, according to a Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission news release.
Traffic traveling southbound on I-79 will be divided into two separate lanes beginning north of Southpointe Boulevard near Morgan Road. Only traffic in the right lane will be able to use the Southpointe Boulevard interchange, the left lane will be through traffic only. Lane widths will be limited to 12 feet for all traffic in the southbound direction, the release said.
Northbound traffic will remain in its current pattern, the turnpike commission said.
The traffic alignment will remain in place for approximately 45 days. Speeds are posted at 45 mph throughout the work zone and are strictly enforced, the release said.